Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Oracle by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,316,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $56,546,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,746,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $173.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

