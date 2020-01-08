Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $3.647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $14.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

