Country Trust Bank Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,571,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 50,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.85. The company had a trading volume of 465,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,918. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $255.52 and a one year high of $326.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

