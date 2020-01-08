Country Trust Bank Has $16.83 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 88,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 927,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 11.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 200,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 11.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 157,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. 1,985,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,076,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.