Country Trust Bank Has $19.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.03. The company had a trading volume of 620,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,997. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $170.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

