Country Trust Bank Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,775. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

