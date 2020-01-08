Country Trust Bank Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 44,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 192,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 87,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 79,019 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,632,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,105,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $70.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.