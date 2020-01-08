Country Trust Bank Has $27.86 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. 12,964,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

