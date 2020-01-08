Country Trust Bank Has $30.49 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.09.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $152.87. 129,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,804. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $125.48 and a one year high of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.51 and a 200 day moving average of $153.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

