Country Trust Bank Has $33.63 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $33,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,498 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. 13,856,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,235,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

