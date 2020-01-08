Country Trust Bank Has $48.03 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

American Express stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.52. 416,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,961. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a one year low of $96.37 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.