Country Trust Bank Has $60.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $60,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,730 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,506,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,267 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,837 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,024,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,450,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,557. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

