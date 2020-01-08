Country Trust Bank Has $81.16 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.73.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $14.89 on Wednesday, hitting $1,891.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,689. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,797.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,818.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,518.31 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $943.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.