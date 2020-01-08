Country Trust Bank Has $90.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.69% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $90,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

