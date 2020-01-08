Country Trust Bank Increases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 579,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 427,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,891,322. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $129.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

