Country Trust Bank Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,117 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,978,000 after buying an additional 2,061,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

CVX stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $117.73. 557,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,189. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

