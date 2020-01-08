Country Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,895 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.29% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

