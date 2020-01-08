Country Trust Bank Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,514,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,115,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $299.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

