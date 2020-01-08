Country Trust Bank Makes New $13.86 Million Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 933,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,000. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,263,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,333,000 after purchasing an additional 495,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,569,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,700,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.5% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,800,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 369,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

