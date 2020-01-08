Country Trust Bank Purchases 10,437 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Country Trust Bank increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $372.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $191.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.42.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

