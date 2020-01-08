Country Trust Bank Purchases 21,948 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.70. 3,348,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,755. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

