Country Trust Bank Raises Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $37,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,627,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equinix by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $583.80. 258,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $348.24 and a 12 month high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.42.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,876.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,539 shares of company stock worth $870,205. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

