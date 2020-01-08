Country Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $25,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.40.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.66. 1,034,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.30 and its 200-day moving average is $255.86. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

