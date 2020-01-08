Country Trust Bank Sells 11,902 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $25,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $65,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.17.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $231.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $148.79 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,872 shares of company stock worth $39,664,536. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

