Country Trust Bank Sells 3,578 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.24% of ABIOMED worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 17,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $178.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,770. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.80.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.