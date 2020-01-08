Country Trust Bank Sells 4,817 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,763,000 after acquiring an additional 577,994 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,056,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,148,000 after acquiring an additional 231,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,285,000 after acquiring an additional 517,372 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 776,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

