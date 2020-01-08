Country Trust Bank Sells 6,152 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.11% of State Street worth $32,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of State Street by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,287,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 108,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

