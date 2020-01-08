Country Trust Bank Sells 6,390 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $114,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $160.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,236,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,797,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.55. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $160.73. The company has a market cap of $1,220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.