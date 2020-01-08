Country Trust Bank Sells 8,656 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,882,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $45.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

