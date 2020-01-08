Country Trust Bank Sells 959 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $34,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after buying an additional 287,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,345,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,451,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $364.80. 27,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $265.33 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

