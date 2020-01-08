Cred Price Down 1% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Cred has a market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $686,933.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, DDEX and Kyber Network. In the last week, Cred has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cred Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

