Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

HMSY stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. HMS has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HMS will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after buying an additional 737,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,396,000 after buying an additional 406,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HMS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,629,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,182,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,427,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after buying an additional 110,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

