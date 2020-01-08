Credit Suisse Group Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $400.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $378.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.17.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $366.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.32. Humana has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $372.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

