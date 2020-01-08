Credit Suisse Group Boosts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $87.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.53.

NUVA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. 2,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,289. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $70,171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 75.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth $21,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

