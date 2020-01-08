Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $452.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 415,411 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.