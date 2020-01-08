CROAT (CROAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $117.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $74,228.00 and $117.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,264,784 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.