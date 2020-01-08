Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Raised to GBX 4,625

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital cut Croda International to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,810.42 ($63.28).

LON CRDA remained flat at $GBX 5,090 ($66.96) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 291,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,964.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,856.73. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

