CrowdWiz Market Capitalization Reaches $24,870.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $24,870.00 and $72.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006854 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000404 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,851 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

