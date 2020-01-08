Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

CRY opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.54, a P/E/G ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Cryolife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cryolife by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cryolife by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

