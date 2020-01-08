Cryptaur Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $51,661.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.21 or 0.05996147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,068,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

