Crypterium Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004916 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, DDEX, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $40.79 million and $190,653.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00177198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.01365705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00116701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crypterium was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,718,867 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/@crypterium_io. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Crypterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinFalcon, IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

