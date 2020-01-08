Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0415 on Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, IDEX, Bithumb and DDEX. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $534.54 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.48 or 0.05828702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025835 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,872,146,119 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, DDEX, OceanEx, CPDAX, Bittrex, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, Bibox, Dcoin, ABCC, Indodax, KuCoin, Fatbtc, Huobi Global, Bithumb, BigONE, Upbit, OKEx, BiteBTC, HitBTC, IDEX, GOPAX and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.