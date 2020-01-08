Crypto Sports One Day Volume Tops $7,066.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005442 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 60% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $998,037.00 and $7,066.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00210320 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000652 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001293 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,462,195 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,329 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

