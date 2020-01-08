Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Capitalization Reaches $37.22 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00007136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $37.22 million and approximately $70,150.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.17 or 0.05831162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025807 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035463 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

