Cryptonex (CNX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00025130 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $111.53 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00181617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01445300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.