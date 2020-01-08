CryptoVerificationCoin Price Down 71.4% This Week (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 71.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 71.4% against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $9.35 million and $426.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.05 or 0.00199976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001177 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000669 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

