Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by SunTrust Banks

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Cubic stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. Cubic has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cubic by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 134,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,391,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cubic by 1,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,956 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

