DA Davidson Boosts Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target to $14.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 102,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,044. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $2,448,487. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,485,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

