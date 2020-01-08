Dai (DAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including OasisDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00178073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.01406383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, YoBit, DDEX, HitBTC, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

