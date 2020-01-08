Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDAIF. UBS Group lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.96 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

